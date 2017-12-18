Christmas Tree on Rio Road Honors Deceased Law Enforcement Officers

People are encouraged to add their own items to the tree

If you've been wondering about the small, decorated Christmas tree on Rio Road in Albemarle County, there’s a story behind it.

Next to the tiny tree is a sign reading, "fallen law, fire, military Christmas tree."

The man who put it up, Mason Pickett, asks for people to come out and add an ornament for someone they know in law enforcement who has passed away.

So far, the tree has some ornaments with specific names on it, tinsel, a star, and some handmade decorations.