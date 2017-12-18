Staunton Police Officer Victim of Hit-and-Run Crash

Police believe the vehicle looks like this Ford Ranger

City of Staunton Police Department Press Release:

On December 18, 2017 at approximately 5:30 a.m. a Staunton Police Officer was the victim of a hit and run crash. Sergeant C.W. Smith was operating a Staunton Police Department patrol vehicle and was traveling through the intersection of E. Beverley St and N. Augusta St when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle, which police believe to be either a 1998 or 1999 “Atlantic Blue” Ford Ranger, will have extensive front end damage and is likely missing both headlight and fog light assemblies.

The police vehicle also sustained extensive damage but Sergeant C.W. Smith was uninjured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.