VSP: Charlottesville Man Shot and Killed Following Bank Robbery

12/18/2017 Updated Release from Virginia State Police:

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred December 15, 2017, at the College Square Shopping Center in Rockbridge County.

At 10:55 a.m. Friday, the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a robbery in progress at the Cornerstone Bank.

Three deputies from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and located the robbery suspect running behind an adjacent building. When the deputies challenged the subject, the subject brandished a handgun and pointed it at the deputies. The deputies fired at the suspect.

Despite CPR efforts administered at the scene by EMS, Robert Allen Morrison, 57, of Charlottesville died at the scene.

At the request of the Rockbridge County Sheriff, Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.