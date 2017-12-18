USPS Ready for the Busiest Mailing and Shipping Week of the Year

With Christmas just days away, this week is gearing up to be one of the busiest mailing and shipping weeks of the year.

If you're still planning to send packages this holiday season, your days are numbered to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas on Monday.

Shipping companies are working round-the-clock to make sure packages are delivered by the weekend.

Shipping and mailing centers are working in overdrive right now as the holiday rush kicks in.

“We definitely have seen more shipments this year; it seems like the economy is a little more boosted,” says Susan Mantell, owner of Pack 'N' Mail.

The U.S. Postal Service is expecting to deliver close to three billion pieces of first-class mail this week.

“This time of year, you're dealing with bulk, you're dealing with volume, so the carriers are basically dealing with three, four, five times more than they normally carry,” says Mike Toney, owner of Blue Ridge Pack & Ship. “So that's why I usually tell my customers give them an extra day with FedEx and UPS, and maybe with the Post Office I say two to five days if it's priority mail.”



Local packing and shipping shops are suggesting that customers use express and guarantee options with FedEx and UPS.

“Up and down the East Coast, deadline is probably Wednesday, you're pushing it with Thursday,” says Toney. “If it's West Coast, you really need it to be in today.”

If you still have to send gifts for the holiday, it’s suggested that you do it as soon as possible.

“Get your gifts packed and wrapped quickly as possible and if you need to ship somewhere, get them in as fast as possible,” says Toney.

Shipping stores say that if you're still planning to ship items, it's best to use UPS and FedEx at this point to guarantee delivery by Christmas.

By the end of the week, your only option will be shipping by air to make sure your gifts arrive on time.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

12/18/2017 Release from the U.S. Postal Service:

VIRGINIA — This week is expected to be the busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season for the Postal Service. The organization expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards this week alone. The Postal Service also expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages each week from December 11 to 24.

The Postal Service anticipates delivering more than 15 billion total pieces of mail this holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, USPS expects to deliver more than 850 million packages, an increase of more than 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

The Postal Service already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and, to handle the surge in volume, the organization is expanding its Sunday delivery operations in select high package volume locations during the holiday season. USPS expects to deliver more than 6 million packages each Sunday in December. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages on Christmas Day in select locations.

Ship Online from Home

The Postal Service also predicts that today will be the busiest day for online postal consumers. More than 7 million customers are predicted to avoid holiday hassles and visit usps.com for help sending special gifts. Millions of customers will take advantage of convenient online services, like Click-N-Ship, to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day Package Pickup. And unlike many brick-and-mortar stores, usps.com is always open.

The Postal Service’s new feature, Informed Delivery, makes tracking packages easy. The tool allows eligible consumers to view incoming mail, track packages and reschedule deliveries. Customers can sign-up for free at usps.com/informeddelivery.

2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by December 25:*

Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail and First–Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

Additional Tips

The Postal Service offers shipping tips in 10 video “how to” guides. The videos, which are 3 minutes or less, address topics such as how to properly address packages, ship packages and pack a box so items arrive safely.

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found on the Postal Service online holiday newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.