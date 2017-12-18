Updated: Greene County House Fire Leaves 3 Dead

A house fire in Greene County has claimed three lives, and injured several.

Crews with the Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department were called out a home in the 1100 block of Matthew Mill Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, December 18.

According to authorities, five people were inside the home at the time of the fire. It was confirmed earlier in the day that three of them had died at the scene, and that two people were receiving treatment. Officials incorrectly announced in the afternoon that one of the people being treated had died.

Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Sean Ryan clarified during a press conference that one person from inside the home has been released from the hospital. The other victim was listed in critical condition at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time as authorities contact family members

Chief Ryan said the front of the house and roof were completely covered in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene. According to the fire chief, it took crews multiple attempts to get to the five people inside because the flames were so intense.

“The first in team made a very aggressive push to hold the fire while the search team tried to get to the victims. We made several attempts because of the conditions, and right now what we're seeing is an overhaul to move a lot of the debris from the house," Ryan said.

Chief Ryan said multiple firefighters were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. He said two firefighters had to be treated for second-degree burns.

Ryan added that this is the third fire they've been to within the past few weeks where there has been an injury or death with no smoke detectors inside the house.

Virginia State Police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Editor's Note: An official had incorrectly stated that two people were being treated at the UVA Medical Center, and that one of them had passed away.