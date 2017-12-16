JMU Blasts SDSU 51-16; Advances to FCS National Championship

The James Madison football team will have a chance to defend its national championship, as the #1 Dukes defeated #5 South Dakota State 51-16 in the FCS Semifinals on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU forced ten turnovers in the game, which broke the previous program record of nine.

Jimmy Moreland had three interceptions for the Dukes, while Jordan Brown picked off two passes.

Marcus Marshall led the JMU offense with 203-yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The junior running back scored on runs of 65-yards and 87-yards in the second half.

Riley Stapleton had five catches for 70-yards and two touchdowns for the Dukes.

Former UVa receiver David Eldridge had five catches for a team-high 75-yards.

James Madison (14-0) will play #2 North Dakota State (13-1) in the national championship game in Frisco, Texas on January 6th.

The Dukes ended the Bison's run of five straight national titles with a 27-17 win in last year's semifinals.

JMU has won 26 games in a row, which is tied for the longest streak in FCS history.