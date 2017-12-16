Nigel Johnson Stars as #16 Virginia Downs Davidson 80-60

Nigel Johnson scored a game high 22 points as Virginia improved to 9-1 with an 80-60 win over Davidson Saturday from John Paul Jones Arena.

Devon Hall scored a career-high 20 points and Kyle Guy had 19 points.

It was the first time the Cavaliers had two 20 point scores, since since London Perrantes had 24 and Marial Shayok scored 23 vs. UNC Wilmington in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Hall says, "A part of being a leader is knowing what I have to do. Me being aggressive is something I put in my mind before the game starts. I've worked my butt off to be in the spot I am now, so why not have the utmost confidence in myself."

Davidson would take an eight point lead with under 12 minutes left in the first half on a Peyton Aldridge three-pointer.

Aldridge led the Wildcats with 20 points on the day.

Trailing 18-11 with nine minutes left before the break, Guy would knock down a three-pointer, which would spark a 26-11 run to end the half.

The eight-point deficit is the largest Virginia has overcome this season.

Johnson had 14 of his 22 points at the break.

He also made three of four three point attempts, including his first attempt of the game.

Johnson says, "It helps when you see that first one go down and I just nodded my head and said it does. I think that's what it was. I saw my first shot was a three ball and it went in, so after that the basket just seemed real wide, so after that, my confidence just grew and I just kept taking them and they kept falling."

Johnson had four steals in the game, which matched a career high.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett says, "You see his speed, and his burst, getting down the floor, and getting a couple of steals. I thought he was really sound, and really good that way. Defensively, as well as hitting the three, and touching the paint, and transition buckets, so I was really happy with him, and that's kind of our team this year, sometimes it's a different guy."

Virginia is at home against Savannah State, its next-to-last non-conference game, on Tuesday night.