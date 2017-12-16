Wreaths Placed on Vietnam War Veterans' Memorials for Holiday Season

As part of Wreaths Across America, the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation placed wreaths on the 28 memorial markers for the Charlottesville and Albemarle County service members who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The wreaths were placed at noon on Saturday, December 16, to coincide with the national event.

“This is the time of year we do remember and honor and enjoy freedom to its fullest, and we need to remember those folks that earned that freedom for us,” says Bruce Eades, president of the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation.

All of the wreaths placed at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial are donated by the military-themed restaurant Mission BBQ.