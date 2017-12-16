Memorial Unveiled to Honor Unknown African-American Burials

The new memorial at Daughters of Zion Cemetery

A new memorial stands in a historic African-American cemetery in Charlottesville to honor the unknown buried there.

City leaders and community members unveiled the memorial for the unknown at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery on Saturday, December 16.

A group working to preserve the cemetery knew that a lot of people had been buried there, but no one knew who they were.

In 2016, the group began the process of getting the memorial made to honor them.

“We need to acknowledge that history, honor that history, and continue to understand how this plays a part in the story of Charlottesville," says Charlene Green, the manager of the Office of Human Rights.

The memorial was funded by a grant the cemetery earned after being voted for by the Charlottesville community.