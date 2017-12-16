Memorial Unveiled to Honor Unknown African-American Burials

Memorial Unveiled to Honor Unknown African-American BurialsPosted: Updated:
The new memorial at Daughters of Zion Cemetery
The unveiling ceremony on Dec. 16
Memorial Unveiled to Honor Unknown African-American BurialsMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story