Volunteers Lay Wreaths on Gravesites at Staunton National Cemetery

Staunton National Cemetery is one of 1,200 locations across the country where wreaths are placed on gravesites on Saturday, December 16, as part of an effort to honor military veterans this holiday season.

The goal of these volunteers is to place a wreath at every U.S. soldier's headstone across the country.

At Staunton National Cemetery, volunteers laid more than 800 wreaths on Saturday.

“It’s hard to really put into words what it means to me, it’s a very deeply emotional thing,” says Captain Antony Davies, of the Civil Air Patrol.

At noon on Saturday, volunteers placed wreaths on nearly every U.S. military gravesite across the country as part of the event Wreaths Across America.

The national effort includes the 837 graves at Staunton National Cemetery.

“A person dies twice: once when they die, and the other when their name is spoken for the last time, and the aim here is to say their name one more time,” says Davies.

Now in its 26th year, the event aims to bring communities together to remember the lives of all those who have served and sacrificed for their country.

“It’s a very public statement of support for our veterans and our active duty military, and I think it’s a great community outreach and it shows what a fine community that we live in,” says Davies.

Shannon Flynn is the wife of a veteran and mother of four children who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.

“It means a lot to all of us, all of my whole family and everybody that I work with that it was such a great turnout with Wreaths Across America,” says Flynn.

Organizers say, most importantly, the ceremony has a large impact on the children who volunteer their time to place wreaths.

“It’s important for the younger generation to understand what it is to defend what we enjoy, because if we don't defend what we enjoy we’re going to lose it,” says Corporal Don Barstow of the U.S. Marine Reserves.

When children have the opportunity to walk around the cemetery, they can gather a deeper understanding of those who have served.

“We encourage the young people when they come to place wreaths, not just to rush around, but to place the wreath, read what’s on the marker, visit - if you will - with the person who is buried there but more importantly as well to talk to the veterans who have come to hear their stories and understand what motivated them to serve the United States of America,” says Davies.

All of the wreaths are distributed by Wreaths Across America free of charge.