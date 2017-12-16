Harrisonburg Police Investigating Recent Thefts from Motor Vehicles

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating recent thefts from motor vehicles throughout the city, which have occurred in multiple locations. In recent years, the vehicle break-ins have occurred primarily when owners leave their vehicles unlocked during night time hours.

Thieves are now targeting both locked and unlocked vehicles, using force when necessary to gain entry. Recent thefts have occurred between Wednesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 13.

The thefts occurred at the Smithland Road Dog Park and in the area of South Dogwood Drive, in which valuables were taken from both locations.

Thieves are targeting purses, wallets, and other valuable items left in cars while the car owners are using the dog park.

The thefts have occurred between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. but vehicle owners should remain vigilant at all times.

In one case the victim’s stolen credit cards were used at a local business a short time after the theft.

HPD is asking individuals using the dog park to pay attention and report any suspicious activity or vehicles by calling 540-434-4436.

HPD responds to approximately 200 thefts from motor vehicles annually. Most of these crimes do not involve forced entry to the vehicle, and those that do tend to have had valuable items in plain view.

1. Please remember to lock your vehicle, even when leaving it for just a few minutes.

2. Never leave valuable items in plain sight of someone walking by.

3. If you must leave items in a vehicle, secure them in a locked trunk or console.

4. Keep your car tidy. Make sure there is nothing in view that would alert a thief that there may be valuable items in the car.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding these incidents contact the Patrol Division by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).