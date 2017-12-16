Charlottesville Fire Department Responds to Ammonia Leak

Investigators say a malfunctioning pump is to blame for an ammonia leak at the Main Street Arena in Charlottesville on the morning of Saturday, December 16.

Firefighters responded to a call from an employee at the arena around 3:30 a.m., reporting the smell of ammonia inside.

Ammonia pumps are typically used to make ice for the ice rink.

Hazardous Materials crews found the malfunctioning pump and contained the leak.

No evacuations were required, and no one was hurt.

Charlottesville Fire Department Press Release:

Companies setup, at a safe location, for a hazardous materials entry. The pump was secured and the hazard eliminated. The joint Charlottesville Albemarle HazMat Team along with three additional engines, a medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to the call for service.

There were no injuries reported and the situation was under control by 5:36 a.m. No evacuations were needed as a result of the leak. Situation has been turned over to site staff and system contractors.

Some HazMat units will remain on scene throughout the morning to assist with the ventilation of residual odor. If you have any questions related to this news release, please contact Battalion Chief Tim Karr at karr@charlottesville.org