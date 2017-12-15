Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Defending state champion R.E. Lee defeated Wilson Memorial 84-49 in its opening game Defending state champion R.E. Lee defeated Wilson Memorial 84-49 in its opening game
The Western Albemarle girls defeated Albemarle 51-44 The Western Albemarle girls defeated Albemarle 51-44

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 69, Western Albemarle 61
Broadway 49, Fort Defiance 38
Charlottesville 64, Monticello 43
Culpeper 70, Madison County 61
Goochland 60, Buckingham County 39
Louisa 74, Fluvanna 37
Powhatan 73, Orange County 67, OT
R.E. Lee 84, Wilson Memorial 49
Riverheads 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 46
Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 45
Spotswood 64, Rustburg 54
Tandem Friends School 100, Holy Cross Regional 79

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap 64, Page County 35
Charlottesville 50, Monticello 41
Fluvanna 68, Louisa 56
Goochland 49, Buckingham County 44
Powhatan 43, Orange County 33
Waynesboro 60, Rockbridge County 26
Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 44
Wilson Memorial 50, R.E. Lee 35