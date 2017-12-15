Albemarle School Board Votes to Create 2 New Project-Based Learning Centers

The new facilities would offer more specific courses

Changes could soon be on the way for Albemarle County schools, especially in the western part of the district.

These changes are an effort to ease overcrowding, and it could cost the county millions.

It's all in light of a meeting held on Thursday, December 14, during which the school board voted 5-2 to accept a consultant's recommendation to create two new centers dedicated to project-based learning for high schoolers.

The need for more space stems from the overflow of students in the western Albemarle area.

The centers will serve as an extension to the high schools in the county.

Students will still attend their regular high school, but can take courses at these new facilities.

Similar to signing up for college classes, this will serve as a place for students to take courses geared toward their specific interest.

“This center is just one more option for our students,” says Rosalyn Schmitt, the director of planning and budget. “It would be an authentic project-based learning environment that's connected to our community and to workforce skills. It's flexible. It won't have a traditional schedule."

The school board will be starting off with just one facility that will hold 600 students, and if it sees more growth then a second center will be built that can house an additional 200 students.

Construction won't happen for another four or five years.

The estimated cost for the whole project is $87.9 million, and that is pending approval from the board of supervisors.