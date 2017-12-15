Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Considers 2 New Plans for Rt. 29 Intersection

Two new concepts have been added as possible plans to change the intersection at Route 29 and Hydraulic Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation's Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel met on Thursday, December 14, to introduce these new concepts with some visuals to show how traffic would flow in the area under each idea.

The two new concepts include what's called on echelon, which has a partially raised roadbed, and a grade-separated roundabout to serve traffic on Hydraulic Road and the intersection with Route 29.

“Our goal here is to have a preferred option that meets the transportation need, has a safety need, and meets economic development of the area to apply for a SMART SCALE project next summer starting in August,” says Joel Denunzio, resident engineer with VDOT Charlottesville residency.

Panel meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

Find out more about the Hydraulic Road plans here.