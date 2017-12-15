Shenandoah County Man Enters Guilty Pleas for Assaulting Deputies

A Shenandoah County man is going to prison for assaulting deputies.

Sixty-one-year-old William Walter Grim Jr. pleaded guilty Friday, December 15, to two counts of assaulting law enforcement and one count of eluding police.

Grim was arrested August 16, 2016 on charges of stalking and obstruction of justice. He was taken into custody, but released on bond the following day.

August 17, 2016, authorities obtained two felony capias warrants for Grim on obstruction of justice and violation of a protective order.

Grim was found outside a convenience store in New Market, and was reportedly uncooperative when deputies with the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office tried to take him into custody.

Authorities said Grim hit an investigator with the tire of his car as he was fleeing the scene.

According to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, deputies were able to stop Grim at mile marker 224 on Interstate 81. Grim is said to have repeatedly rammed into deputies' cars. They fired at the tires of Grim's vehicle, broke out a window, and used a Taser to get him out.

Grim was taken to Augusta Health before being transported to Middle River Regional Jail. He was originally charged with felony eluding law enforcement, four counts of assault and battery on law enforcement, and reckless driving. Additional warrants were served from Shenandoah County for felony eluding, assault and battery on law enforcement, and obstruction of justice.

Friday, an Augusta Circuit Court judge sentenced Grim to two years behind bars.