Animal Services Center Waives Adoption Fees to Help Clear Shelter

People in the valley can do their part to make sure some four-legged friends are home for the "howl-idays" on Saturday, December 16.

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is struggling to find space for dogs.

“Home for the Howl-idays” is a push to get animals out of the shelter and into homes.

This issue is especially relevant for dogs, like Pops who has been in the shelter since April.

The director says the shelter is looking for fosters and adoptions. It’s hoping to cut the number of animals that currently call the shelter home in half.

“It's such a heartbreaking thing to see them in here every day behind the bars and know that there's an amazing animal in there waiting to show someone that they're great,” says Lindsey Huffman, who works at the center.

The center is waiving adoption fees Saturday, but is requesting donations of much-needed items.

You can find a list on the center's Facebook page.

Home for the howl-idays will last from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.