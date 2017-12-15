Gov. McAuliffe to Leave Office without Pardoning Diplomat's Son

A former University of Virginia student who has already spent more than three decades behind bars will not get a pardon from Governor Terry McAuliffe before he leaves office.

Jens Soering requested clemency from the governor. Activists have also sought a petition for Soering.

He's serving a life sentence in the 1985 slaying of his ex-girlfriend's parents.

Soering initially confessed to the killings but later recanted.

The governor's office says that investigators are still reviewing claims that DNA evidence points to someone else being inside the Bedford County home and killing Elizabeth Haysom's parents.

That investigation is not expected to be completed before the governor leaves office in January.

The parole board is also considering Soering's case.

In 2010, then-Gov. Tim Kaine asked the Justice Department to transfer Soering to a German prison. But Kaine's successor, Gov. Bob McDonnell, revoked that request.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.