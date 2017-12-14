Quantcast

Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Darius McGhee had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for Blue Ridge Darius McGhee had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for Blue Ridge
Sardaar Calhoun had a game-high 24 points and 8 rebounds in the Barons 79-53 win over Washington Academy Sardaar Calhoun had a game-high 24 points and 8 rebounds in the Barons 79-53 win over Washington Academy

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chatham 44, Nelson County 23
Harrisonburg 53, Stuart Hall 37

BOYS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge 79, Washington Academy, N.C. 53
Central Virginia Home School 52, Fork Union Prep 49, OT
Chatham 63, Nelson County 46
William Monroe 88, Temple Christian 23