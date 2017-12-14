Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsPosted: Updated:
Darius McGhee had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for Blue Ridge
Sardaar Calhoun had a game-high 24 points and 8 rebounds in the Barons 79-53 win over Washington Academy
Thursday's High School Basketball Scores & HighlightsMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story