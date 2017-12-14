Augusta Co. Sheriff Deputies Investigating Robbery of 63-Year-Old Woman

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with a robbery investigation. At approximately 7:45 P.M. on Wednesday December 13th, a 63 year old Broadway woman reported being robbed on the parking lot of the Staunton mall.

After being struck in the head with an unknown object, the victim was robbed of her purse and its contents. Among the items taken was an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as:

W/M

Approximately 6’0” tall

Slim build

Wearing a dark colored 3/4 length coat and dark colored

toboggan.

The suspect fled on foot.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, please con-tact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.