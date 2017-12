Robert E. Lee High School quarterback Jayden Williams has been named to the class 2 State Offensive Player of the Year.

Williams led Lee to the class 2 state championship game for the first time in school history racking up over 35-hundred yards.

Williams had 2,404 yards passing with 27 touchdowns and 1,158 yards rushing with 24 touchdowns.

Williams had three teammates named First-Team All-State, offensive lineman Tavion Hall, receiver Tre Simmons and linebacker Dylan Culpen.