Trial Date Set For Fluvanna Co. Man Facing 13 Felonies in Shooting

A Fluvanna County man accused of shooting into a neighbors home and then getting into a standoff with police now has a trial date.

Forty-six-year-old Joe Kaine Roach Jr. is now scheduled for a jury trial on March 2, 2018. He faces a total of 13 charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated malicious wounding.

In April, 2017, authorities say he fired the shot into a home that grazed a woman's face before barricading himself inside a house on Hardware Hills Circle.

He was arrested several hours later.