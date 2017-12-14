Charlottesville Court Holds Hearings Connected to Aug. 12 Violence

Video appearing to show a person identified as Richard Preston brandishing a gun at the Unite the Right rally (Image Courtesy ACLU of Virginia)

Charlottesville Circuit Court is slowly going through a handful of preliminary hearings for four men accused of violent acts from August 12.

Barriers were set up around the courthouse early Thursday, December 14, and police kept traffic away from the building. Authorities expected large crowds in the courtroom, as well as out in the cold, as Judge Robert Downer presided over the hearings.

A few people could be seen outside of court before the preliminary hearings, including Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler.

Court got underway around 1 p.m., and first up was Richard Wilison Preston. The 52-year-old Maryland man is a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and is accused of firing a gun during the clashes between Unite the Right supporters and protesters. The American Civil Liberties Union says it caught the incident on video.

Preston was arrested on August 26 in Towson, Maryland. He told the Baltimore Sun he came to Charlottesville as a member of a militia intending to protect rally participants.

Judge Downer certified a charge of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school around 3 p.m. A grand jury is now scheduled to take up Preston's charge on Monday, December 18.

The three other defendants set to go before the judge are James Alex Fields Jr., Alex Michael Ramos, and Jacob Scott Goodwin.

The city said it will keep a portion of East High Street - from 3rd Street NE and 4th Street NE - and 4th Street NE - from East High St. and Hedge Street - closed to traffic from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities are also limiting what people can bring into the courtroom: Charlottesville Sheriff's Office is not allowing an electronic devices, backpacks, purses, or any item it deems unsafe or potentially disruptive.

Fields is facing second-degree murder and nine other charges in connection to an apparent car attack in the area of the Downtown Mall.

Authorities arrested and charged Ramos, Goodwin, and Daniel Patrick Borden in the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage. All three are charged with malicious wounding. Harris' charge of felony unlawful wounding may be downgraded to misdemeanor assault and battery.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.

Map of Street Closures for December 14: