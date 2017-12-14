Orange Police Investigate Reports of Burglaries Near Nursing Home

Police are investigating reports of several smash-and-grab car burglaries near a retirement home in the town of Orange.

Investigators believe the burglar was driving a Ford Ranger on Sunday, December 10, when the crimes reportedly happened.

If you witnessed anything suspicious near the Orange County Nursing Home and Dogwoood Village, call Town of Orange Police Department at 540-672-1491.

Release from the Town of Orange Police Department:

On Sunday 12/10, officers responded to several “smash and grab” car burglaries in the area of the Orange County Nursing Home/Dogwood Village.

The suspect was captured on video arriving and leaving in the Ford Ranger truck pictured here. This vehicle may also be related to another series of car burglaries that occurred out in the county on the same night.

Anyone with information regarding the owner or location of this vehicle is asked to contact the Town of Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491, or through dispatch at (540) 672-1200.