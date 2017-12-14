Paramount Theater Offering Free Broadcasts of NCAA and ACC Games

12/14/2017 Release from the Paramount Theater:

Charlottesville, VA - December 14, 2017: The Paramount Theater will open its doors to the community for two free live broadcasts, including NCAA Football: UVA vs. Navy on Thursday, December 28 at 1:30 p.m. and ACC Men's Basketball: UVA vs. FSU on Wednesday, February 7 at 7 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online at www.theparamount.net, by calling The Paramount Theater's Box Office at 434-979-1333, or in person Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902.