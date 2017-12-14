Riverheads' Robert Casto Named VHSL Class-1 Coach of the Year

Riverheads' head coach Robert Casto has been named the VHSL Class-1 Football Coach of the Year.

Casto led the Gladiators to a 42-0 win over Chilhowie in the state championship game on Sunday.

The title is the fifth in school history, and the first time they've won the championship in back-to-back seasons.

Casto has 214 wins in his career at Riverheads, and he's been on the sideline for all five state championships.

Gladiators' junior Blake Smith is the VHSL Class-1 Defensive Player of the Year.

The defensive back is one of six Riverheads players named First Team All-State, with three on each side of the ball.

Senior offensive lineman Alex Diehl and Chandler Branch join senior running back Dalton Jordan.

The offensive line paved the way for five rushing TD's in the finals, including two from Jordan.

Galax running back Dougie Peoples was the Offensive Player of the Year.

On the defensive side of the ball, Smith is joined on the First Team All-State squad by junior defensive end Forrest Shuey and junior linebacker Justin McWhorter.

Riverheads finished the season with a record of 13-2 overall.