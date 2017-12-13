Quantcast

Albemarle Co. Board Talk Fiscal Year Budget, Could Change Tax Rate

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle Board of Supervisors are also discussing budget plans for fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

There is strong support to provide increased funding for the comprehensive improvement plan or "CIP" by possibly changing the tax rate.

Supervisors also support more staffing for the police department and department of social services.

The board is asking to see more emphasis on environmental issues and climate change in the fiscal year 2019 budget.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

