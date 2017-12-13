JMU Football Preparing to Face South Dakota St in FCS Semifinals

The undefeated JMU football team (13-0) is set to host South Dakota State (11-2) in the FCS semifinals Saturday at 4:30pm.

The Dukes are on an amazing run having won 25 straight games, the second longest win streak in FCS history.

"We don't talk about it, we really don't even think about it," says coach Mike Houston. "The only one that mattered last week is Weber State and the only one that matters this week is South Dakota State."

JMU senior linebacker Simeyon Robinson says, "We can't pay that any mind, the next game is the most important, if we don't win this next game it doesn't matter."

Saturday, may be JMU's toughest test yet. South Dakota State is coming off a dominating 56-14 win over New Hampshire.

South Dakota State's Taryn Christion is a dual-threat quarterback who is the school's all-time leader in total yards.

"He looks like Russell Wilson back there," says Robinson. "He's pretty good, we got to get some pressure back there and stop their run game."

JMU senior linebacker Kyre Hawkins says, "Get the pressure on him, get them flustered back there, make them make some mistakes and sometimes they won't be as cautious with the ball and that's when the turnovers come."

Christion's top two receivers are both projected to be NFL players including tight end Dallas Goedert, who's projected to be thee top tight end selected in April's NFL draft.

"A guy that size shouldn't be able to move like that and he's got great hands, great body control," says coach Houston. "So he's a skilled athlete but he has some size and he can use that to box you out and you can't even get to the ball."

JMU's defense has been stingy, ranking #1 in the FCS ranks in total defense and scoring defense.

"We just have to do what we've been doing, stay together, believe in one another and defensively we have to play hard and offensively we have to execute," says running back Marcus Marshall.

"The keys to victory in games like this are just to play it more like a regular season than you can," says quarterback Bryan Schor. "It's a semifinal game and there's a lot of excitement around it but you need to play it like it's a regular game because if you do that you'll be able to play better."