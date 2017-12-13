Albemarle County BOS Talks Next Steps in Future of Courts

Wednesday, Albemarle County supervisors picked up the debate over what to do with its courts.

Consulting firm Stantec explained to the board that re-locating the courts to the Rio Road area could lead to economic development, but is significantly more expensive than keeping the courts downtown and renovating.

The report added that moving the Albemarle County Office Building to Rio Road would cost taxpayers an additional $37 million.

Some supervisors say they worry about the legal and logistic issues of moving the courts.

"It impacts the ability of the Legal Aid and Justice Center to see clients. They have said that this will reduce their ability that they will see less clients with this,” Supervisor Liz Palmer said.

The board will hold a public hearing on the courts relocation Dec. 18 and hopes to decide its next steps Dec. 20.