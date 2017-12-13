Double-Amputee Army Veteran Receives Free Home in Stuarts Draft

An army veteran who lost both legs while serving in Iraq is moving into a mortgage-free home in the Shenandoah Valley.

Wednesday afternoon, Wells Fargo and the non-profit Military Warriors Support Foundation turned over the keys for the home in Stuarts Draft to Michael Cain. The retired Army specialist is a Purple Heart recipient.

Doctors amputated his legs after his vehicle rolled over a landmine in Iraq in 2003.

“It just puts life into perspective so differently, and you learn to appreciate everything more. Just having a free home makes things so much easier,” Cain said.

“If they have that solid footprint of they know where they're coming home to, that tends to stabilize a lot of things in their life,” Kathleen Feeney of Military Warriors Support said.

The foundation says it provided more than 800 homes to wounded heroes nationwide since 2010. It will pair Cain with a mentor for the next three years to help him become more financially stable as a new homeowner.