Organization Aims to Bring Opposing Sides Together in Charlottesville

A group called Gov360 is weighing in on a former federal prosecutor's independent review of the white supremacy events this summer in Charlottesville.

Now, the group is offering up its service to bring those on both sides of the Confederate statue issue to the table.

Gov360 says part of Tim Heaphy's review conflicts with what counter protesters are saying about events in August. But the group says it finds the review to be thorough and objective.

The executive director of Gov360, Lawrence Gaughan, spoke to reporters in front of Charlottesville City Hall Wednesday afternoon. The group says the city of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia failed to provide free speech protections or safety of the general public on Aug. 11 and 12.

The report calls for greater civic engagement. So Gov360 wants to work with the city and charitable foundations to promote what's being labeled "real unity and diversity."

“Specifically according to the Heaphy report, he recommends the city provide opportunities for people to be heard outside of City Council and there are no other organizations, no non partisan non-profits offering what we're offering,” Gaughan said.

Gov360 says it supports a pair of lawsuits against the city: a petition to rename Emancipation Park, and efforts to remove all current city council members.

The group will hold a debate Thursday over Confederate statues and other issues. The forum will bring together people with opposing views at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on East Market Street starting at 6:15 p.m.