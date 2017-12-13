Charlottesville Taking Security Steps Ahead of Court Hearing Thursday

Charlottesville is increasing security for what could be a hectic day around Court Square. The man accused of killing Heather Heyer is in court Thursday along with several others.

High-ranking law enforcement officials met Wednesday, December 13, to put a plan together in case crowds get out of control Thursday, December 14.

Four preliminary hearings connected to violence from August 12 are scheduled to be taken up in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. James Alex Fields Jr., Richard Wilson Preston, Alex Michael Ramos, and Jacob Scott Goodwin are all expected to go before a judge.

DeAndre Shakur Harris and Daniel Patrick Borden had also been slated to appear as well, but have since been removed from the court's schedule.

All of these cases are technically going through Charlottesville General District Court, but will be heard Thursday in the larger circuit courtroom by Judge Downer. The move comes as the city expects crowds, and is taking precautions.

"More space, better security possible, it just works a lot better administratively," Lloyd Snook, legal analyst, said.

“We’ve got a couple of roads shut down around the court itself, and we’ve got a number of officers set up down there. A lot of them will not even be visible,” said Charlottesville Police Major Gary Pleasants.

The city plans to close off a portion of East High Street - from 3rd Street NE and 4th Street NE - and 4th Street NE - from East High St. and Hedge Street - from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

A court order is barring people from bringing the following items into the courtroom:

Any electronic device

Backpacks

Purses

Any type of bag

Any item deemed unsafe or potentially disruptive

Additionally, the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will close at 10:30 a.m. Thursday

“I will happily take any criticism for being overly cautious for the safety of our customers and of my staff, that's my priority,” said Charlottesville Circuit Court Clerk Llezelle Dugger.

Fields is facing a total of 10 charges, including second-degree murder, in connection to an apparent car attack in the area of the Downtown Mall. The judge will determine if there's enough evidence to send them to a grand jury.

"It is not a chance to prove somebody guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, it is also not a chance for anybody to present a defense," Snook said.

Preston, a Baltimore-leader of the Ku Klux Klan, is accused of firing a gun during the clashes between Unite the Right supporters and protesters. He is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

"What's going to happen is they are perhaps going to indict Fields, perhaps indict other white nationalists on charges having to do with interstate transportation or interstate travel to commit acts of violence," Snook said.

Authorities arrested and charged Ramos, Goodwin, and Borden in the beating of Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage. All three are charged with malicious wounding.

Prosecutors have already filed a motion for the felony charge of unlawful wounding against Harris to become misdemeanor assault and battery. The court will take up that matter at a later date.

Prosecutors are expected to put on one witness for each case, starting at 1 p.m.

A judge has already certified Borden's charge to the grand jury, which is now scheduled to take up the case Monday, December 18.

Several schools in the Court Square area are also taking extra security measures. First Union Methodist Preschool will be closed Thursday. Other administrators are not providing specific details to the public, but have notified parents and staff of their plans.

"Obviously there are tensions that are running high, but legal business has to get done ... anybody says anything, makes any noise, they're out," Snook said.

“Who or whatever shows up, we'll be prepared for, but I do not see a lot of disruption around the downtown area,” Pleasants said.