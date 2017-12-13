Monticello Quarterback Kevin Jarrell Commits to William & Mary

Kevin Jarrell is Monticello High School's all-time leader in total yards

Monticello High School senior quarterback Kevin Jarrell has verbally committed to play in college at William & Mary.

The Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year made the announcement Wednesday via twitter.

Jarrell is Monticello's all-time leader in passing yards and total yards.

This past season as a senior, Jarrell threw for 1,875 yards and ran for 1,638 yards leading Monticello to an 8-2 regular season record.

Jarrell threw 16 touchdown passes and rushed for 33 touchdowns.

William & Mary finished with a record of 2-9 this past season, including 0-8 in the CAA.

Four players from Central Virginia are on the team, receiver Daniel Kuzjak (Western Albemarle) kicker Kris Hooper (Orange County), offensive lineman Mark Williamson (William Monroe) and receiver Kareem Johnson (STAB).