Virginia Takes No. 19 Spot on National Health Survey

Virginia comes in around the middle of the pack in a new ranking of healthiest states across the U.S.

The commonwealth ranks No. 19 on the United Health Foundation's annual survey.

The survey notes that smoking and obesity levels have dropped in Virginia, but drug deaths are up, and there are low immunization levels for children.

Massachusetts comes in at the top spot, as the healthiest state.

Mississippi is on the bottom of the list, due to obesity issues and the percentage of children in poverty.

Click here [PDF] to see the full report.