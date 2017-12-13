Waynesboro Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case Against Teenager

A man who admitted to child sex crimes in Waynesboro faces a total five years behind bars.

Seventy-year-old Houston Marion Miller was sentenced in Waynesboro Circuit Court Wednesday, December 13, on charges of possession of child pornography (a felony), sexual battery, and three counts of consensual sex with a child over 15 years old.

The judge sentenced Miller to serve 12 months per each of the four misdemeanor charges. The judge suspended 4 out of the 5 years for the felony count.

Miller pleaded guilty on September 13.

According to investigators, the retired magistrate and dentist sexually abused a teenager over a seven month period at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Denise Claytor.

The couple was arrested and charged in November 2016.

Claytor pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, reproducing child pornography, and consensual sex with a child over 15. She was sentenced back in October to 10 years in prison.

Miller also faces 5 years of supervised probation upon release.