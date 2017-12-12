Charlottesville City Council Reveals Proposed Changes to Permit Process

NBC29 is getting a first look at some of the proposed changes to Charlottesville's permit process. City Council will take up the ideas at its meeting Monday night.

The permit changes are for special events and demonstrations. Proposed changes include a list of prohibited items, a permit requirement for events with 10 or more people and that the city manager can move an event, among others.

The changes come after deadly violence and civil unrest in August leading up to the Unite the Right rally. Yesterday, the city denied five permit requests for events to be held on the rally's one-year anniversary.

Council's meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday City Hall. This is the first of two readings on the matter.