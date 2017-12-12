Charlottesville Planning Commission Approves Permit for Bigger Mixed-Use Building

A new mixed-use building coming to downtown Charlottesville is one step closer to getting even bigger.

Tuesday, the City's Planning Commission approved a special use permit to increase the number of condos at West 2nd Plaza, but did not support some new designs for the L-shaped building on Water Street. The original request only called for 68 residential units, it will now have 97. West 2nd would have underground parking, retail space, and office space in addition to those luxury condos.

The permit request still needs approval from City Council.

