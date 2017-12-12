Lee Drama to Give Encore Performance of State Championship Play

In Staunton, the Lee High School Drama Club is giving an encore performance of a play that earned them the state championship.

The 31-minute one-act play is called “Mackers.” It's an adaptation of Shakespeare's “Macbeth” and it’s all physical acting and comedy, no dialogue.

On Tuesday Dec. 19, the cast is performing “Mackers” at 7:30 p.m. in the Lee high Auditorium. The event is open to the public, just make a donation.