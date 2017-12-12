Quantcast

Lee Drama to Give Encore Performance of State Championship Play

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

In Staunton, the Lee High School Drama Club is giving an encore performance of a play that earned them the state championship.

The 31-minute one-act play is called “Mackers.” It's an adaptation of Shakespeare's “Macbeth” and it’s all physical acting and comedy, no dialogue.

On Tuesday Dec. 19, the cast is performing “Mackers” at 7:30 p.m. in the Lee high Auditorium. The event is open to the public,  just make a donation.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story