Staunton Mall to Unveil New Movie Theater

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

The Staunton Mall movie theater is getting new life.

This Friday, is the grand opening of Legacy Theatres. The theatres will feature digital movies at a discounted price, just $3.00 a ticket for all shows, all day.

Children 12-months-old and under are free.

    Reported by Tara Todd

