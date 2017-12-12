Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Kris Wright and the WAHS girls beat Louisa 67-32
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlottesville 72, Fluvanna 37 (Tyree Carter 20 points)
Orange 71, Monticello 65 (KaeShaun Braxton 28 points)
Madison County 59, Broad Run 42
North Cross 65, Covenant School 34
Dan River 68, Nelson County 48
Wilson Memorial 71, Luray 70 OT
Spotswood 66, Waynesboro 31
Nottoway 61, Buckingham 47
Rockbridge County 59, Fort Defiance 54
Woodberry Forest 101, Fredericksburg Academy 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monticello 58, Orange 42
Western Albemarle 67, Louisa County 32
Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 45
Culpeper 43, Courtland 28
Buffalo Gap 53, Riverheads 37
Buckingham 60 Nottoway 28
Dan River 38, Nelson County 30
East Rockingham 77, Page County 64
Spotswood 57, Waynesboro 30