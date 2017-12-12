State Police: 2 Dead in Augusta County Crash

Release from Virginia State Police:

Around 2:15 p.m. today (Dec. 12, 2017), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a fatal crash near Churchville in Augusta County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on Route 250 (Hanky Mountain Highway) about a half mile east of Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected then ran off the right side of the road a second time and struck a tree.

The SUV driver – Michael G. Salinger, 89, of West Augusta, Va. – and passenger – Susanne O. Salinger, 89, of West Augusta, Va. – were both pronounced dead at the scene. They were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.