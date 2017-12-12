16 UVA Basketball's Top-Ranked Defense Prepares for Potent Davidson Offense

Tony Bennett says this year's team has given great "effort" this season

The No. 16 UVa basketball team gets back into action in four days, hosting Davidson on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. tip off.

Davidson has a potent offense.

The Wildcats have scored at least 100 points twice this season.

Virginia leads the country in scoring defense, limiting opponents to just 53 points per game.

Isaiah Wilkins leads the Cavaliers with eleven blocks.

Jay Huff is second with eight blocks and Mamadi Diakite is third with six.

Kyle Guy has a team high 13 steals, Wilkins has eleven and Ty Jerome has ten.

The 'Hoos are in the middle of a 10-day break for final exams.

Head coach Tony Bennett said on Tuesday, that he thinks all of his players have improved mentally as well as their skill set off the court.

Bennett says this year's team has given great "effort" this season.

"They're so willing, they know they have to be so good with their team defense and they're making the effort to do that," says Bennett. "They're very unselfish and we have to continue to find ways to bring different guys into the scoring fold. They've been really good to coach, they work really hard and the leadership of Devon and Isaiah, and I've made Jack a captain, they want to do it well and do it right. There isn't a slacker in the bunch. You can see that willingness about them and I love that about them up to this point and we'll continue to be tested."