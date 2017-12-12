Horses Enjoy Parade, Feast at Oakland School

The horses enjoyed some treats at the event

Students at the school can take riding classes

Oakland School in Fluvanna County hosted its annual Horse Holiday event on Tuesday, December 12.

Students dressed in holiday clothing and joined in a horse parade from the barn to the main campus.

The students were joined by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on horses and other holiday characters to lead the horses to a decorated tree where they will enjoy a feast for the holiday.

“Oakland School has always loved animals, our kids love animals, we have riding as one of our classes, we also have donkeys, we have cats in the barn, we now have chickens, and we have dogs from the SPCA,” says Carol Williams, the head of Oakland School.

Organizers say the event has been going on for 20 years.