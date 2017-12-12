Virginia Tech Study Shows Effects of Road Salt on Environment

A study released by researchers at Virginia Tech shows that road salt is contaminating groundwater.

The study says that road salts, which are often laid down to melt ice and keep roads clear, are not being fully absorbed by mitigation measures, which is allowing salt to enter wells and groundwater.

Researchers say the salt runoff can have effects on fish, wildlife, and higher levels of saline in drinking water in the long term.

“Many governments now are trying to come up with plans where they reduce the amount of salt that's going out on the road, trying to make the salt that they do put out more effective and more efficient in treating the ice that might form on the roads,” says Joel Snodgrass, head of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Virginia Tech.

Snodgrass says that the added salt in the water system can actually lead to wells providing nonpotable water.

It can also change the taste and color of the water.