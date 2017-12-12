Four JMU Football Players Named FCS All-Americans by AP

James Madison University Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Four James Madison football players were recognized amongst the best in the Football Championship Subdivision on Tuesday, as the Associated Press unveiled its 2017 FCS All-America Teams.

The Dukes led the nation with a program-record three First Team All-Americans in redshirt senior offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, redshirt senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah and redshirt senior safety Jordan Brown. Junior cornerback Rashad Robinson rounded out JMU with Second Team All-America accolades.

Stinnie and Ankrah are now two-time All-Americans, as Stinnie earned HERO Sports All-America honors in 2016 and Ankrah was a STATS FCS All-American in 2015.

A three-time First Team All-CAA awardee and 2017 Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year, Stinnie has started every game the last three seasons at left tackle. He has once again helped JMU to be one of the top offenses again this season. The Dukes lead the CAA and rank 13th nationally in scoring (34.8). They also lead the CAA in completion percentage in rushing (197.2), in which they rank 23rd in the FCS. Other national ranks include sixth in completion percentage (66.3%), eighth in first downs (22.6), 10th in fumbles lost (5), 18th in pass efficiency (148.4 rating), 23rd in total offense (429.3) and 27th on third down (41.7%).

Ankrah, who is also a three-time First Team All-CAA selection, was voted Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Defensive Lineman of the Year this season, as he helped JMU rank as one of the top defenses in the country. He has tallied 51 total tackles (28 solo), to go with 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. His touchdown came on a fumble recovery for a score at Delaware, which put JMU up for good.



Brown, who was named Second Team All-CAA this year, is tied for first nationally with seven interceptions. He’s the team’s third-leading tackler, with 66 tackles (33 solo). He also has 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups for a total of 11 passes defended in 2017. He produced his first career two-interception game at William & Mary.

Robinson, a First Team All-CAA pick, has matched Brown for the FCS lead with seven interceptions. He’s also provided 37 total tackles (27 solo), to go with 0.5 tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, one forced fumble, seven pass breakups for a total of 14 passes defended and one defensive score. After nearly returning an interception for a touchdown at W&M, he had a pick-six against New Hampshire on Homecoming. Robinson also tallied a career-high two picks in JMU’s win at FBS-foe ECU.

The four selections were tied for the FCS lead with Jacksonville State, Sam Houston State, Weber State and Central Arkansas. This week’s opponent, South Dakota State, had three All-Americans and the CAA tallied seven All-Americans, as Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Maine each had one.

The four AP All-Americans were tied for the second-most honorees in school history and marked the first time since 2006 the Dukes place four on the AP teams.

Top-seeded James Madison faces off with No. 5 South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.