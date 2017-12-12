Quantcast

Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton Target of 'Kudzu Project' Protest

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A high school in Staunton is the latest target of what's called the “Kudzu Project.”

During Monday night’s Staunton School Board meeting, the Robert E. Lee High School sign was covered with knitted vines.

The protest group says the real kudzu plant grows on things that are no longer relevant.

The group says the school's name needs to be changed. The superintendent says he is working on a strategic plan to address the name of the school.

