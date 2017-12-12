UVA Political Analysts Discuss Alabama Special Election

Political analysts at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics are closely watching turnout in the special election on Tuesday, December 12, for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

They say it's impossible to predict an outcome in a race clouded by claims of sexual assault against the Republican candidate.

Three different polls show three different sets of results - either one candidate winning by nine points, 10 points, or a toss-up.

The analysts are watching where the turnout is strongest for this special election.

Voters are deciding between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate.

Moore faces allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls.

UVA’s Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says it's impossible to predict the outcome of this race because of the election's timing so close to Christmas, and voters who may not want to admit supporting Moore.

Sabato says some Republicans in Washington worry Moore would become a daily distraction if he wins.

“It's a very significant seat, and that's wholly apart from the controversies centered around Roy Moore,” says Sabato. “I've had Republicans in office - senior Republicans in Washington - say to me that they would prefer to lose a Senate seat than have to explain Roy Moore next November to their own constituents.”

Sabato says a win by Jones in this Republican state will excite Democrats because they'll see a possible Senate majority within reach during elections in 2018.

If Jones wins, Republicans will have only a one-vote majority in an already divided Senate.

Polls close in Alabama at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday.