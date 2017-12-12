Group Calls on Rep. Garrett to Hold In-Person Town Hall Meeting

Some community members are expressing their anger over a planned event by Congressman Tom Garrett.

Garrett plans to host a public telephone town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 12.

Members of Indivisible Charlottesville and a group of 5th District voters gathered at the Freedom of Speech Wall earlier in the day to voice their disapproval of Garrett not meeting face-to-face with his constituents.

"A telephone town hall is really kind of an insult to the voters of Charlottesville. It's just a glorified conference call. A real town hall takes place in person. It should be announced weeks in advance, not days," said Indivisible Charlottesville co-organizer David Singerman.

The group said it has repeatedly called on Garrett to hold a real, public, and unrestricted town hall event since January.

Indivisible Charlottesville said it received an invitation from Garrett last week, and sent him a letter with their request for an in-person town hall meeting.

Group members believe the representative is trying to pass off telephone events, radio call-ins, and Facebook live shows as town halls.

“Tom Garrett has had lot of opportunities to hold a real town hall, an in-person town hall, one that doesn't involve some kind of lottery, doesn't involve tickets and where he has to take questions from constituents. Instead he's trying to hide behind computer screens and telephones,” Singerman said.

Group members said people have serious questions about his vote on the healthcare and tax bills in Congress.

12/12/2017 Statement from Matt Missen, communications director for the Office of U.S. Representative Tom Garrett:

“Today’s press conference serves as a distraction from an active U.S. Capitol Police investigation into threats that have been made against Congressman Tom Garrett, his family, staff and dog by members of the very group that held today’s press conference. The most recent threat, from a member of this group, occurring on Friday, December 9th.

“Representing a congressional district that is larger than the combined area of Delaware and New Jersey, Congressman Tom Garrett continually updates Fifth District residents on what is happening in the U.S. House of Representatives in the most efficient way possible.

“Whether it’s attending one of the eight public town hall meetings and over twenty-five live forums at high schools throughout the Fifth Congressional District during his first year in office; a visit to one of our three offices in Charlottesville, Danville, or Washington, D.C., visiting weekly 4+ Mobile Office Hours locations; a telephone call; through our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; or by visiting our official website to share thoughts through email, Congressman Garrett remains a strong supporter of the First Amendment and remains committed to always being engaged with residents of the Fifth Congressional District, even his most vocal internet detractors.

“On December 6, members of the radical leftist group that hosted today’s press conference were invited to tonight’s town hall event, at the urging of Congressman Garrett himself. Members of this group should be ashamed of themselves for failing to navigate to TomGarrett.House.Gov/LIVE and signing up to participate in this town hall.

“We look forward to tonight’s town hall meeting, and look forward to engaging Fifth District Resident this evening, even those who have levied threats against Congressman Garrett, his family, staff and dog.”