People Gather at Charlottesville Police Department to Protest Sexual Harassment

Posted: Updated: Dec 12, 2017 05:56 PM
Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

On Tuesday, December 12, a group gathered in front of the Charlottesville Police Department to protest sexual assault as part of the "Me Too" movement.

"Me Too" is a reference to men and women who have experienced sexual harassment in their lives.

Ronna Gary, who claims a former Charlottesville police officer assaulted her, says it’s unfair that victims do not get the support they deserve.

"I see why women don't come out," says Gary. "It's a long hard road, but there is safety in numbers and I think women should stick together and I just want to thank everyone for being here. Shame on the state for not protecting rape victims."

Gary's case is scheduled to go to trial next week.