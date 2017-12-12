People Gather at Charlottesville Police Department to Protest Sexual Harassment

People Gather at Charlottesville Police Department to Protest Sexual HarassmentPosted: Updated: Dec 12, 2017 05:56 PM
Protesters on December 12
Kristin Szakos showed up and voiced her support
People Gather at Charlottesville Police Department to Protest Sexual HarassmentMore>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story