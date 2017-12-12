Staunton Man Charged in Methamphetamine Distribution Investigation

12/12/2017 Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force:

Augusta County, Va. – On 8 December, 2017, members with the Skyline Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 35-year-old Staunton resident on Weyers Cave Road in Augusta County.

Investigators identified Joseph Adam Williams as an occupant of the vehicle.

The subsequent investigation found Williams to be in possession of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine (with a street value of approximately $2,000) that was pre-packaged for sale, a sum of US currency, and other paraphernalia associated with narcotics distribution. These items were discovered in beverage containers and bottles of household cleaning agents that had been converted into secret compartments in which to store contraband.

Williams was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II substance. He was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

While going through the booking process at the jail, Williams was found to have an additional quantity of marijuana concealed on his person. He faces additional charges as a result of this incident.